News and Views

News

Voices

Arts

Life and Work

Milestones

Obituaries/Births/News of Windham County people

Submit your news

Submit commentary

Support us

Become a member

We make our news available at no cost, but that doesn't mean it comes free. Reader memberships and donations make a huge difference and help all Vermont Independent Media programs, including The Commons and the Media Mentoring Project

Advertising

Print advertising

Information and rates about advertising in The Commons

Web advertising

Information and rates about advertising on Commonsnews.org

About us

The Commons, Commonsnews.org, and the Media Mentoring Project are projects of Vermont Independent Media, a nonprofit source of news and media education in southern Vermont.

Contact us

Vermont Independent Media

139 Main St., #604

Brattleboro, VT 05301

802-246-6397

info@commonsnews.org

General contacts

Newsroom/submit announcements:

news@commonsnews.org

Advertising inquiries:

ads@commonsnews.org

Subscribe in a reader

Aiming for the young heart

BRATTLEBORO—For as long as he can remember, anthropologist and watercolor painter Charles Wagner Norris-Brown refused to accept the fact that adults could tell him what to do.... Continue reading story

Voices

LETTERS FROM READERS

Does punditry and polling skew our politics?

LETTERS FROM READERS

We should all be working together to combat food insecurity

LETTERS FROM READERS

NorthStar brings ample experience to VY project

LETTERS FROM READERS

We paid for Trump’s stuff — let’s seize it

LETTERS FROM READERS

In Brattleboro, no sense of any region-wide affiliation or purpose

VIEWPOINT

Our new post-truth reality

No matter how out of style, we must redouble our efforts to be accurate, to honor truth and verifiable historical facts. We cannot afford to leave them behind when they become difficult to bear.

LETTERS FROM READERS

Historical perspective on Russia hacking

LETTERS FROM READERS

Brattleboro Selectboard vote continues bad trend toward conservation, emissions

LETTERS FROM READERS

Pure poetry

VIEWPOINT

Code red

With such uncharted territory ahead, like many progressive groups and crisis centers, we too are sending up a flare

No! No, no, no!

What will it take to stop the madness from overcoming us? Why are we being so passive in the face of impending disaster?

DISPATCH

For hep-C patients, insurance keeps drugs from reach

If Blue Cross Blue Shield changes policies about access to a new class of effective — and expensive — hepatitis-C drugs, life will improve for a lot of people, and the insurer will save money in the long run

VIEWPOINT

Relief from a lifelong burden

‘Why do I need food stamps? Why has poverty been a lifelong disruptor of my dreams and achievements? Because I was born a female.’

LETTERS FROM READERS

We’re entrusted to care for the Earth

LETTERS FROM READERS

Congratulations!

More Voices...

Sports

WINDHAM COUNTY

Wildcats struggle at GM Holiday Tournament

BRATTLEBORO

Colonel boys off to a 3-0 start

WINDHAM COUNTY

Colonel girls show skill, grit in 4-2 win over Bulldogs

WINDHAM COUNTY

New owners try again to revive Magic Mountain

WINDHAM COUNTY

Vermont schools prepare for football realignment

WINDHAM COUNTY

BPD-BUHS benefit game raises nearly $500 for Home at Last

WINDHAM COUNTY

Terriers win state football title

WINDHAM COUNTY

Terriers win second-straight state field hockey title

WINDHAM COUNTY

Terriers, Rebels reach semifinals

WINDHAM COUNTY

Colonels overcome injuries to beat MAU

More Sports...

Life and Work

BRATTLEBORO

New parenting discussion series at Brooks Memorial Library

BRATTLEBORO

Harmony Place grant boosts funds toward matching challenge

TOWNSHEND

Leland & Gray wins national distinction

TOWNSHEND

West River Valley Assisted Living recognized for outstanding resident satisfaction

BELLOWS FALLS

Parks Place gets $75,000 from Holt Fund

PUTNEY

Science Foundation scholarships to be offered at Landmark College

BRATTLEBORO

Secrest reappointed to Vermont Commission on Women

BRATTLEBORO

Two new Early Head Start classrooms open in Brattleboro and Westminster

SAXTONS RIVER

Fire Department receives grant for hose

VERNON

Vernon Homes’ executive director receives leadership award

More Life and Work...

Business Monthly

WILMINGTON

A conversation with Julie Lineberger and Joseph Cincotta

Two Harvard alums build dreams that come true with LineSync Architecture and their newest venture, Wheel Pad

WINDHAM COUNTY

HUBZone program expands in Windham County

BRATTLEBORO

Milk Money VT offers workshop on investing locally

BRATTLEBORO

‘All-payer’ health-care plan draws skepticism and support

At Oct. 12 meeting, state officials expressed confidence that a payment overhaul could cut costs and improve care — but Green Mountain Care chairman also acknowledged risks

BRATTLEBORO

Fire Arts Vermont: a rebrand reflects a transformation

Former Fulcrum Arts celebrates new identity with benefit masquerade party

BRATTLEBORO

United Way of Windham County launches 365 Business Circle

BRATTLEBORO

New strategy emerges for local prepared-food venture

VT Dinners phases out CSA model as frozen vegetarian dinners hit stores

BRATTLEBORO

Responsible beverage service training offered on Oct. 20 for servers

BRATTLEBORO

Lead certification courses for contractors, landlords offered

BRATTLEBORO

Youth Services program seeks high school participants for career mentoring

More Business...

News

BRATTLEBORO

Major snowstorm possible Thursday

Light snow could appear on New Year’s Eve

BRATTLEBORO

No paper next week

BRATTLEBORO

Shumlin: Vermont better off without VY

The governor, who made closing the nuclear plant a signature issue, reflects on a turbulent legacy

TOWNSHEND

‘Phantom’ student loss leads to budget cuts at Leland & Gray

School proposes cutting one teacher but resists slashing deeper as community defends programs

BRATTLEBORO

A capitol affair

Local LGBT activists visit the White House to discuss rural issues

DUMMERSTON

Sheriff’s Department personnel to start wearing body cams

BRATTLEBORO

SIT students work to form chapter of NAACP in Windham County

VERNON

Vernon eyes data center for VY property

WEST DOVER

Mount Snow gets its EB-5 money

WEST DOVER

Milder Pacific flow pushes cold north

Weather outlook for travel on Christmas looks good

VERNON

VY could be clean by 2026, NorthStar says

Prospective buyer seeks simultaneous approval from the state Public Service Board for both its purchase of the dormant plant and for its plans to restore the site

VERNON

VY decommissioning by the numbers

BRATTLEBORO

‘Let’s go in with our eyes wide open’

Lawmakers, advocates meet to share concerns, plan strategy for legislative session

BRATTLEBORO

Hospital, college partner to fill staffing gaps

Full scholarships and guaranteed jobs are part of a joint venture between Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Community College of Vermont

BRATTLEBORO

Yogurt maker plans $20 million expansion

Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy set to add 50 jobs, double its production capacity in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO

A new housing model for Brattleboro

Proposal seeks to turn motel into supportive apartments for those in need of shelter, social services

BRATTLEBORO

Carrying on a holiday tradition

Slate family again serves up a free breakfast to the community on Christmas Day

BRATTLEBORO

Vernon must remain in BUHS district

Dummerston rejects exit plan, which required unanimous 5-town vote; Brattleboro, Guilford, Putney vote yes in low-turnout referendum

BRATTLEBORO

Dangerous late-week Arctic blast precedes Saturday snowfall

BRATTLEBORO

A publishing debut at 99

Holton Home resident gets a children’s book into print

More News...

Town and Village

GUILFORD

Guilford’s new administrator arrives on different path

Peder Rude brings a varied set of experiences to new role

DUMMERSTON

Sheriff’s Dept. expands ‘RUOK’ program

DUMMERSTON

Sheriff, Selectboard work on policing plan for town

PUTNEY

Selectboard considers changing funding, structure of town's financial offices

Recent lapses may lead to adjustments in Treasurer's role

PUTNEY

Highway Dept. could see more money

PUTNEY

Board supports natural-resources funding

WINDHAM COUNTY

Around the Towns

TOWNSHEND

New graduation requirement at Leland & Gray: community service

PUTNEY

Town receives VOSHA citation, but gets penalties reduced

BRATTLEBORO

Queer Community Social nights begin in Brattleboro

More Town and Village...

Arts

BRATTLEBORO

Youth bands to perform at Last Night Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO

Healing music for a turbulent time

Susan Dedell leads Brattleboro Concert Choir in Brahms' ‘German Requiem’

BRATTLEBORO

Northern Roots Festival turns 10

Popular daylong event to spotlight Irish, Scottish, Scandinavian, and French-Canadian music

SAXTONS RIVER

Holly Brewer to perform at Main Street Arts

PUTNEY

Library exhibits paintings of France and Vermont by Peter Van der Does

BRATTLEBORO

Aiming for the young heart

An anthropologist and artist tells a simple, yet profound, story about the environment and climate change in ‘Did Tiger Take the Rain?’

BRATTLEBORO

Brattleboro celebrates Last Night 2016

PUTNEY

‘Jewmongous!’ makes its Putney debut

Sean Altman brings his irreverent comedy show to Next Stage

BRATTLEBORO

Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular returns Dec. 21

BRATTLEBORO

Brattleboro Music Center receives $500,000 gift from anonymous donor

More Arts...

Food & Drink Monthly

BRATTLEBORO

Supply and demand?

Dziugas offers a rare taste of a Baltic cheese

BELLOWS FALLS

A family favorite

French-Canadian meat pie: a versatile tradition

BRATTLEBORO

It's not too late to plant

BRATTLEBORO

A cheesemonger’s anniversary

Adventures from two decades of cheesy goodness

BRATTLEBORO

Perc Coffee Liqueur takes gold medal

Saxtons River Distillery’s newest product is a hit at World Spirits Competition

BRATTLEBORO

Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market begins its 10th season

BRATTLEBORO

Tearoom to close

Twilight Tea Lounge owner cites dwindling traffic to subterranean storefront

BRATTLEBORO

The flavor of tomato summer in Vermont

Patience is the key to capturing this clear water from a bumper crop of tomatoes

BRATTLEBORO

Locavore cheeses win national acclaim

Windham County producers take home ribbons at American Cheese Society competition

BRATTLEBORO

A new path into the kitchen

Strolling of the Heifers Farm-to-Plate Apprenticeship Program hopes to guide more people into food-service jobs

More Food & Drink Monthly...